Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

