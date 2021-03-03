Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Sell

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Truist cut their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

