Piper Sandler Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $154.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

