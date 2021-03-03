Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $450.00 at DA Davidson

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

PANW opened at $354.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,611,355. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

