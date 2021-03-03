Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.