NVR (NYSE:NVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,045.60.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,657.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,486.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,214.02. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

