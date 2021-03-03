Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 2,128 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 315,830 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

