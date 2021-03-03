VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Down 42.7% in February

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the January 28th total of 148,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VSEC stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get VSE alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in VSE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.