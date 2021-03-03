ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $15.36. ChromaDex shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 4,470 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $766.79 million, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.