CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.83

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 10709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CAE by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in CAE by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CAE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.