Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.93

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 4949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

