Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.27. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.