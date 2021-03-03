Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.27. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.
The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.