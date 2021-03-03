Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $100.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $208,205,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.