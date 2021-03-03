ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

