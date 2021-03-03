Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.88 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $201.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Five9 by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.