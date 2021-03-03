Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $125.16 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

