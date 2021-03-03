Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

BCSF opened at $14.71 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $949.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

