Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

