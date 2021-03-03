Canaccord Genuity Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $80.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $68.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 280.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $1,177,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

