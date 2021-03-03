Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $268.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.36 million and the lowest is $255.02 million. Exelixis reported sales of $226.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,097 shares of company stock worth $8,786,222. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

