TransMedics Group (TMDX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/2/2021 – TransMedics Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

3/2/2021 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – TransMedics Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

2/9/2021 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

1/5/2021 – TransMedics Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TransMedics Group stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $313,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $333,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

