Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the January 28th total of 641,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; and ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks.

