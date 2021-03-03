Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Issued By Cormark

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Altus Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$57.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 109.85. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$33.41 and a 1-year high of C$61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.64.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

