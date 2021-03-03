Installed Building Products, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

NYSE:IBP opened at $113.08 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $23,304,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.