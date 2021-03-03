Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $192.96 on Monday. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

