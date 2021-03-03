Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zynex, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynex in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZYXI. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zynex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zynex by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

