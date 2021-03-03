Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded by Cleveland Research to “Buy”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Twitter stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

