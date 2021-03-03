The Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

SO stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

