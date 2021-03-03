Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Head-To-Head Survey

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics -662.48% -165.58% -92.73%

This table compares Opthea and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.33 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.65

Opthea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Opthea and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Opthea presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.63%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 190.95%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Summary

Opthea beats Cidara Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral Fc-conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and Coronavirus. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

