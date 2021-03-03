Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

APVO opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

