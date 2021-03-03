Wedbush Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $88.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 306.47% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

