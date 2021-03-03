Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,284 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 895% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of WVE stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.35.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
