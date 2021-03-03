Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,284 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 895% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of WVE stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.