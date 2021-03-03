HC Wainwright Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $103.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $84.27 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

