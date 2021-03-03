Repay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,069 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,990% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repay by 684.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 610,859 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $28,359,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.