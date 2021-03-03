Brokerages Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to post $443.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.27 million and the lowest is $442.50 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HUYA.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE HUYA opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.