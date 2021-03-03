Traders Buy High Volume of Fomento Económico Mexicano Call Options (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 833 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.
Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
