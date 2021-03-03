Traders Buy High Volume of Fomento Económico Mexicano Call Options (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 833 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

