Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Vertex has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

