Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($8.61) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$151.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.03.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

