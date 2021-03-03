Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist raised their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ICF International by 526.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ICF International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in ICF International by 151.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

