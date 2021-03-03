National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.90.

Shares of NA opened at C$81.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$81.63.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

