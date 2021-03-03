Brokers Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

TD opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

