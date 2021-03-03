QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for QEP Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

NYSE QEP opened at $3.53 on Monday. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 5.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,596,000 after buying an additional 1,118,517 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its position in QEP Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 812,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.