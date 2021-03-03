JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

