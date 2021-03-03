JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

