ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ZIM opened at $20.46 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Analyst Recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

