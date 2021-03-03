ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ZIM opened at $20.46 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

