Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

