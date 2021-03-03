Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $63.04 on Monday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

