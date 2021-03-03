Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $63.04 on Monday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.