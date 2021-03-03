CIBC Increases Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ERRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of ERRPF opened at $16.80 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

