Scotiabank Increases Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $89.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s previous close.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $61.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

