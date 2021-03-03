B. Riley Increases Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $40.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

