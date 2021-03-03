JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€640.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €640.00 ($752.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €592.23 ($696.74).

Kering stock opened at €557.90 ($656.35) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €545.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €561.12.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

